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Watch In 360 The Inside Of A Nuclear Reactor With Virtual Reality
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28 views • February 23, 2020
Have you ever seen inside a power station?
Shrink to the size of an atom and come with us to journey to the core of a nuclear reactor with 360 video.
To find out more please visit www.edfenergy.com/virtual-tours
Shrink to the size of an atom and come with us to journey to the core of a nuclear reactor with 360 video.
To find out more please visit www.edfenergy.com/virtual-tours
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