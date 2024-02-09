Create New Account
Wildfires in Chile and a State of Emergency declared in Chile all run by the Rothschilds
FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111
Published 21 hours ago

freedomofspeech1111

Ernesto Olguin

8/2/2024

Wildfires in Chile and a State of Emergency declared in Chile all run by the Rothschilds using global warming as an excuse but in truth the Rothschild controlled government are using direct energy weapons to start fires all over the world including Chile and blaming that on global warming. Time to wake up.

Keywords
rothschildswildfireschile

