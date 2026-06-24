Hate Speech Bill Explained: What Christians in Canada Need to Know | Julia Beazely

(Note -- This show was filmed before the passing of the legislation and covers important information about its possible implications.)





In this important conversation, we sit down with Julia Beazley, Director of Public Policy at the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada (EFC), to discuss what this new legislation does, what it does not do, why the removal of certain Criminal Code protections has sparked concern among many faith communities, and how Christians can respond with wisdom, courage, and love.





Whether you are hearing about all this for the first time or have been following the debate closely, this discussion provides valuable context, thoughtful analysis, and practical encouragement for believers across Canada.





KEY POINTS IN THIS EPISODE:

🔹 What Bill C-9 actually changes—and what it doesn't

🔹 Why the removal of the "good faith religious belief" defence has raised concerns among faith leaders

🔹 How Christians can faithfully respond regardless of political outcomes





SCRIPTURE: "Speak the truth in love, growing in every way more and more like Christ." — Ephesians 4:15





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