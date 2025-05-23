⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (17 May – 23 May 2025) - TEXT ONLY

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 17-23 May 2025

💥 From 17 to 23 May, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 12 group strikes with high-precision weapons and attack drones to hit enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry, infrastructure of military airfields, weapons and ammunition depots, production and storage areas of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries.

🚩 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Maryino (Sumy region) during active offensive operations.

💥 Aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery inflicted fire on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, five mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the AFU, and four territorial defence brigades.

▪️Over the past week, more than 1,180 troops, five tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, and 67 motor vehicles have been neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces. Thirty-four field artillery guns, including three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, three electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots were wiped out.

🚩 With resolute actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Radkovka (Kharkov region).

💥 Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two national guard brigades.

▪️ The enemy has lost more than 1,585 troops, three tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 65 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, including six NATO-made guns, seven electronic warfare stations, and 15 ammunition depots.

📍Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade.

▪️Over the past week, more than 1,665 troops, two tanks, 24 armoured fighting vehicles, including two HMMWV armoured vehicles, and three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers have been neutralised. Twenty-nine motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns, including five Western-made guns, 13 electronic warfare stations, and 15 ammo depots were destroyed.

🚩 As a result of decisive actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, Aleksandropol, Novoolenovka, and Novaya Poltavka (DPR) have been liberated.

💥 Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of six mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, & 3 Nat'l guard brigades.

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to more than 2,875 troops, one tank, 42 armoured fighting vehicles, 39 motor vehicles, and 11 field artillery guns.

🚩 Over the past week, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Formations of three mechanised brigades, one air assault of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade were hit.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 1,185 troops, two tanks, and 21 armoured fighting vehicles. Thirty-six motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, four of them manufactured by NATO countries, as well as five electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

💥 The Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigades, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and four territorial defence brigades.

▪️ AFU losses amounted to more than 415 troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, and 30 motor vehicles. Four field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations, and ten ammunition depots were neutralised.

🏳️ From 17 to 23 May, 46 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.

🎯 Over the past week, air defence systems have shot down 30 JDAM guided aerial bombs and 12 HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 1,548 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

🎯 In the course of repelling a massive enemy drone attack (from 20:00 of 20 May to 8:00 of 23 May), the Russian AD systs shot down 1,177 fixed-wing UAVs, including 788 of them outside the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▪️ 662 aircraft,

▪️ 283 helicopters,

▪️ 58,984 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▪️ 607 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▪️ 23,487 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▪️ 1,563 MLRS combat vehicles,

▪️ 25,195 field artillery guns and mortars,

▪️ 35,831 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry