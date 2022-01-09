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A Peek into the Matrix with Kenneth Scott: Ep 5 Going to Peace
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53 views • January 09, 2022
Our special series continues, as Kelvyn Alp & Kenneth Scott delve further into the Matrix, discuss various laws forms; the pitfalls of each and the challenge of long held beliefs.
Furthermore in this episode Ken addresses some of the questions the audience has been asking - the answers may surprise you.
For more information check out:
International: www.proclamationofpeace.org
New Zealand: www.kodfreedom.org
#kelvynalp #kennethscott #counterspin #Kingdomofdavid #panterrasociety #freedom
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
Furthermore in this episode Ken addresses some of the questions the audience has been asking - the answers may surprise you.
For more information check out:
International: www.proclamationofpeace.org
New Zealand: www.kodfreedom.org
#kelvynalp #kennethscott #counterspin #Kingdomofdavid #panterrasociety #freedom
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
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