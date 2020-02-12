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Gen Z, For Better or Worse (Paxton Sips)
The Mad LiberTEA Party
The Mad LiberTEA Party
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1 view • February 12, 2020
The Zoomers are upon us, like it or not, and they bring with them new hope and concerns. Paxton sits for a spell to spin a yarn about his own thoughts on the new generation. Agree or disagree, we'd love to know what you think.

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freedomlibertypoliticseducationlearninglifeunited statesfuturecommunitylibertariananarchisthopegeneration zapplicationmad libertea partygen zliberteapaxton sipszoomersconcern
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