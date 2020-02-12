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Gen Z, For Better or Worse (Paxton Sips)
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1 view • February 12, 2020
The Zoomers are upon us, like it or not, and they bring with them new hope and concerns. Paxton sits for a spell to spin a yarn about his own thoughts on the new generation. Agree or disagree, we'd love to know what you think.
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Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
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Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
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