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Former Police Officer Doug Thornton Discusses Possible Grid-Down Scenario and Civil War
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348 views • August 03, 2022


During the 2020 Antifa riots in Portland, Oregon, Doug Thornton was deployed along with other law enforcement personnel to keep the streets safe. Over 300 officers were injured while enduring months of dealing with the chaotic and violent forces of Antifa. Doug is now the host of the American Vindicta Show, and he provides insight into the shadowy forces that support Antifa, like George Soros and our own government. He additionally encourages Americans to be prepared for the oncoming civil conflict, which he believes could result in a civil war. The 2020 riots, he says, were a training exercise for the enemy to prepare for what is coming. How to prepare for a potential electric grid catastrophe is also addressed.



TAKEAWAYS


ReadyMadeResources.com will host Doug’s Active Shooter Awareness and Reaction Course covering survival skills information


Today’s biggest weakness in the United States is our electric grid


Become a strategic asset for a potential doomsday scenario so that you can be relied upon in a time of crisis 


Doug believes there will be a Civil War in the United States by 2024 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

LIVE Antifa Footage from Portland: https://bit.ly/3okDq6Z 

MK-Ultra and Active Shooters Video: https://bit.ly/3RSlZbf 

Active Shooter Awareness Class: https://readymaderesources.com/

Active Shooter Awareness Class Registration: https://bit.ly/3PYFL3a


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Keywords
civil warsciencenwonew world orderoregongrid downactive shooterantifa riotspolice officerdoug thorntontina griffincounter culture momamerican vindicta showportland george soros
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