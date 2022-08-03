Former Police Officer Doug Thornton Discusses Possible Grid-Down Scenario and Civil War



During the 2020 Antifa riots in Portland, Oregon, Doug Thornton was deployed along with other law enforcement personnel to keep the streets safe. Over 300 officers were injured while enduring months of dealing with the chaotic and violent forces of Antifa. Doug is now the host of the American Vindicta Show, and he provides insight into the shadowy forces that support Antifa, like George Soros and our own government. He additionally encourages Americans to be prepared for the oncoming civil conflict, which he believes could result in a civil war. The 2020 riots, he says, were a training exercise for the enemy to prepare for what is coming. How to prepare for a potential electric grid catastrophe is also addressed.







TAKEAWAYS





ReadyMadeResources.com will host Doug’s Active Shooter Awareness and Reaction Course covering survival skills information





Today’s biggest weakness in the United States is our electric grid





Become a strategic asset for a potential doomsday scenario so that you can be relied upon in a time of crisis





Doug believes there will be a Civil War in the United States by 2024







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

LIVE Antifa Footage from Portland: https://bit.ly/3okDq6Z

MK-Ultra and Active Shooters Video: https://bit.ly/3RSlZbf

Active Shooter Awareness Class: https://readymaderesources.com/

Active Shooter Awareness Class Registration: https://bit.ly/3PYFL3a





🔗 CONNECT WITH AMERICAN VINDICTA SHOW

Website: https://www.americanvindictashow.com/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3v9Qvnb

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/vindicta





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/