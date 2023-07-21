"Sick Of It All" New rock n roll music from the new Trip Trigger album RELOADED

Blues based hard rock music
I'm a tin foil hatt'd investigator
I'm up against the wall I'm a sheeple agitator
I'm a seeing eye dog for the blind nonbelievers
With too much nano dust in their brains
Like the mindless zombies that worship TV
I'm a digital warrior come and follow me
Cause I'm sick sick of it all
I won't quit won't let it fall
I'm a herd disrupter I'm a shepherd in disguise
I'll get you through those political lies
I'm a walking lie detector I can crack the code
I've got the native blood and I'm in breaker mode
Be it GMO's or internet trolls
Reptile stooges you know where to go
Cause I'm sick sick of it all I won't quit won't let it fall
(lead break)
Mainstream bobbleheads hide the truth
Meanwhile the dictator's topping the kill list
Soft kill rolls on shearing the sheep
You waited too long now you're in too deep
You better get some balls don't hesitate
Pull your head out before it's too late
Cause I'm sick sick of it all but I won't quit won't let it fall
SICK OF IT ALL..
