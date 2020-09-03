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FDA Operation Quack Hack, Genesis Church Raid, Alex Jones Crosshairs w/ Sarah Westall (Part 2/2)
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61 views • September 03, 2020
Maryam Henein


I discuss the FDA's stealth Operation, Quack Hack: the program created in March, under the guise of helping coronavirus victims, to take down natural health companies. I explain how they are adding innocent law-abiding companies along with legit quacks, to destroy the reputations and earning potential of businesses. I discuss the recent raid and takedown of Genesis Church; which I and Alex Jones were both swept into. We also discuss many other relevant topics that are affecting each of us daily.

Follow me on Twitter: www.twitter.com/maryamhenein
Please contribute to my Patreon page: www.patreon.com/MaryamHenein
Visit my website for valuable articles, products, and wisdom to maximize your health and well-being: www.honeycolony.com

Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of Honey Colony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She created and popularized the term "Technofaschism", which is the efforts by the Big-Tech monolithic corporations to silence all voices who present views that question the establishment and their lies.
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alex jonespart 2sarah westallmaryam heneinquack hackgenesis church raidfda operation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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