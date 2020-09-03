FDA Operation Quack Hack, Genesis Church Raid, Alex Jones Crosshairs w/ Sarah Westall (Part 2/2)

Maryam Henein





I discuss the FDA's stealth Operation, Quack Hack: the program created in March, under the guise of helping coronavirus victims, to take down natural health companies. I explain how they are adding innocent law-abiding companies along with legit quacks, to destroy the reputations and earning potential of businesses. I discuss the recent raid and takedown of Genesis Church; which I and Alex Jones were both swept into. We also discuss many other relevant topics that are affecting each of us daily.



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Visit my website for valuable articles, products, and wisdom to maximize your health and well-being: www.honeycolony.com



Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of Honey Colony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She created and popularized the term "Technofaschism", which is the efforts by the Big-Tech monolithic corporations to silence all voices who present views that question the establishment and their lies.