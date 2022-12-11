Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 31 - December 9, 2022

Alex hosted his 31st *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on December 9, 2022. The webinar was just over two hours and 35 minutes in length. This webinar included an important 13-minute monologue where he covered the current stat. Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and thirty-five minutes, Alex answered 31 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* Can you elaborate on what the Andromedans call 'frequency' and whether humour is unique to Terrans?

* Is Elon Musk a white hat?

* Can those unvaccinated be healed from injuries sustained by the shedding of vaccinated patients?

* Is it possible for Terrans to return to a universal language and telepathy?

* Please enlighten us with all the ways we are unique and powerful.

* If we had turned on more DNA strands, would we be able to levitate, teleport and heal people?

* Can the jab's effect on the brain be reversed?

* Was Jupiter's moon, Europa, brought here intentionally and for what purpose?

* Will our collective consciousness rise enough to look past the division and problems caused by the mainstream media and politicians?

* Are there going to be public arrests of Deep State characters?

* What are the main environmental issues we must address on our planet, Gaia?

* What was JRR Tolkein trying to tell us with Lord of the Rings?

* What do you believe is going to happen over the next two or three months?

* And Many More!

Funds from this video stream will be given to Alex Collier, and help us bring your Alex Collier regularly. Please do not miss this amazing opportunity to see Alex Collier on video stream and, of course, provide him with some income.

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the full webinar.

If you have issues purchasing this webinar replay, please follow the step-by-step instructions here: https://www.alexcollier.org/faq/

To see older Alex Collier webinar replays, please check out: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexcollierofficial

If you want to know more about Alex Collier, you can visit his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at: https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at: https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly, he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/alexcollierofficial