Heavy fighting continues in the Jenin camp, in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Authority forces, the de facto government of the region, have besieged the Jenin refugee camp in an attempt to draw out and destroy any militants inside.

The PA have radically escalated their campaign against the resistance forces, who have tried to avoid internecine fighting between Palestinians. However, the PA gives them no choice and continues with the siege.

Despite the now openly stated plans to annex the West Bank from the Zionist entity, the PA continues to act as collaborators for the apartheid regime.