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KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America (KR subtitled)
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230 views • September 08, 2021
KGB의 업무 중 85%는 심리전이며, 미국의 정신은 완전히 오염되었다(전 KGB 심리전 요원의 경고)
In the link down below, G. Edward Griffin talks about cryptocurrency, deep state, dominant class, totalitarianism, collectivism and more.
G. Edward Griffin, Author & Founder of Red Pill University | Blockchain Interviews
https://youtu.be/DnZzkelN6g8
In the link down below, G. Edward Griffin talks about cryptocurrency, deep state, dominant class, totalitarianism, collectivism and more.
G. Edward Griffin, Author & Founder of Red Pill University | Blockchain Interviews
https://youtu.be/DnZzkelN6g8
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