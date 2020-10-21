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4) The Ultimate History Lesson A Weekend with John Taylor Gatto (Hour 4 of 5)
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23 views • October 21, 2020
A 5-hour journey examining the history, root-causes, and consequences of public schooling
Publication Date: 2012
Summary: Former NYC and New York State School Teacher of the Year (John Taylor Gatto) illustrates HOW and WHY our public schools are dumbing us down… and what We can do about it. This interview also includes solutions, documents, and references; asking only that you consider the information – THINK FOR YOURSELF – and communicate with others in order to share a higher-level of awareness, thus protecting ourselves from financial predators. This presentation is offered as a public service of the subscribers of the Tragedy and Hope online community, which is an international research and study group, composed of individuals who have screened our productions, and seek to take the next-steps in enacting strategic solutions.
Sourced Transcript: https://tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/sourced-transcript/
Bibliography and References: https://tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/bibliography-and-references/
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To listen to 3+ hours of Commentary, Notes, References, and Links for further study:
https://logosmedia.com/peace-revolution-episode-044-the-ultimate-history-lesson-with-john-taylor-gatto-hour-4-commentary/
Publication Date: 2012
Summary: Former NYC and New York State School Teacher of the Year (John Taylor Gatto) illustrates HOW and WHY our public schools are dumbing us down… and what We can do about it. This interview also includes solutions, documents, and references; asking only that you consider the information – THINK FOR YOURSELF – and communicate with others in order to share a higher-level of awareness, thus protecting ourselves from financial predators. This presentation is offered as a public service of the subscribers of the Tragedy and Hope online community, which is an international research and study group, composed of individuals who have screened our productions, and seek to take the next-steps in enacting strategic solutions.
Sourced Transcript: https://tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/sourced-transcript/
Bibliography and References: https://tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/bibliography-and-references/
If you are compelled -- please donate directly to Tragedy & Hope:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=4ABmhf56UB44J1KPlF5XU0icvjTOld7txk0af3gxAX01gJcF9q3pRhmXzkzNgS9Dk6qQ9HqZPBZd7S2G
Or... become a Patreon supporter of Tragedy & Hope:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=983954&;redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Ftragedyandhope.com%2Fth-films%2Fthe-ultimate-history-lesson%2F&utm_medium=widget
To listen to 3+ hours of Commentary, Notes, References, and Links for further study:
https://logosmedia.com/peace-revolution-episode-044-the-ultimate-history-lesson-with-john-taylor-gatto-hour-4-commentary/
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