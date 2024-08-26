Ensuring Free and Fair Elections is Vital to Keeping Our Freedoms - Catherine Engelbrecht

Without a doubt, 2024 will be the battle royale for American liberty, and voters from sea to shining sea will decide the country’s future by voicing their opinion at the ballot box in November. Election processes and election integrity are key components of maintaining a free country. Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, created an organization that has done tremendous work to protect citizens’ votes and advocate for protection of voters. Catherine talks about how to keep elections fair and accurate and urges a call for unity. Americans must stand together, because in unity, there is nothing we can’t do, she reminds us. “Don’t give up!” she says.









TAKEAWAYS





There are four pillars of election integrity: clean voter rolls, stop mail-in ballots, remove drop boxes, felonize election fraud





Let us face difficult times now so we can spare our children the pain of having to face them later





We must stand up for our country - without putting in an effort, the country will surely cease to be the land of liberty





Use True the Vote’s website to engage with election integrity tools, check voter registration, and learn how to help your local community









