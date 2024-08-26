BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ensuring Free and Fair Elections is Vital to Keeping Our Freedoms - Catherine Engelbrecht
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
8 months ago

Without a doubt, 2024 will be the battle royale for American liberty, and voters from sea to shining sea will decide the country’s future by voicing their opinion at the ballot box in November. Election processes and election integrity are key components of maintaining a free country. Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, created an organization that has done tremendous work to protect citizens’ votes and advocate for protection of voters. Catherine talks about how to keep elections fair and accurate and urges a call for unity. Americans must stand together, because in unity, there is nothing we can’t do, she reminds us. “Don’t give up!” she says.



TAKEAWAYS


There are four pillars of election integrity: clean voter rolls, stop mail-in ballots, remove drop boxes, felonize election fraud


Let us face difficult times now so we can spare our children the pain of having to face them later


We must stand up for our country - without putting in an effort, the country will surely cease to be the land of liberty


Use True the Vote’s website to engage with election integrity tools, check voter registration, and learn how to help your local community



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

All American Wake Up Call video: https://bit.ly/3LWcVQU

Freedom Project Academy: https://fpeusa.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH CATHERINE ENGELBRECHT

Website: https://truethevote.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueTheVote

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtruethevote/

X: https://twitter.com/TrueTheVote


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


