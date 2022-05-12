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Is RFK Jr also a Satanic Controlled Opposition Psyop? (Part 2)[10.05.2022]
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134 views • May 12, 2022
Note: Or just plain Stupid? Remember! There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Comment: 'RFK jr also believes in Co2 caused climate change which is also based on fraudulent pseudoscience like virology. here's a good video on that https://youtu.be/n-W76C0kkwc'
RFK Jr has been a tireless campaigner in warning the public about the problems of vaccines.
However, with regards to the viral existence problem, he has been reluctant to get involved.
Let's find out what happened when he was drawn into the debate in a recent Q&A session...
To listen to RFK's original Q&A session with Eric Coppolino ?? https://chironreturn.org/rfk-jr-acknowledges-controversy-over-existence-of-sars-cov-2-and-of-all-viruses/
Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
2. Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/
3. “Warning Signs You’ve Been Tricked By Virologists”: https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/warning-signs-youve-been-tricked-by-virologists/
4. “The Viral Challenge letter”: https://kevinpcorbett.com/coronahysteria/viral-challenge-letter-to-british-prime-minister.html
5. “The COVID ‘Sceptics’ Who Spread Viral Dogma”: https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/the-covid-sceptics-who-spread-viral-dogma/
6. The Real Anthony Fauci: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-the-real-anthony-fauci-record-smashing-bestseller/
7. “HIV – a virus like no other” - The Perth Group: http://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf
8. “For the First Time, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Publicly Acknowledges Controversy Over Existence of SARS-CoV-2 — and of All Viruses”: https://chironreturn.org/rfk-jr-acknowledges-controversy-over-existence-of-sars-cov-2-and-of-all-viruses/
(Transcript: https://audio.pwfm.tech/documents/rfk-transcript.pdf
)
9. Christine Massey - SARS-CoV-2 Freedom of Information project: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
10. Appeal to Popularity Fallacy: http://fallacyoftheweek.professorsykes.com/fallacy-types/appeal-to-popularity/
11. AIDSTruth: “Our work is done”: https://web.archive.org/web/20210812015952/https://www.aidstruth.org/2015/08/10/aidstruth-our-work-is-done/
12. ViroLIEgy - List of websites questioning viral theory: https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call/
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
----
Dr Sam Bailey - 84 subs.
Published May 10, 2022
7 Views
https://rumble.com/v148vps-rfk-jr.-enters-the-viral-existence-debate.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1577955
To watch the full video https://drsambailey.com/videos/rfk-jr-enters-the-viral-existence-debate/
Get Sam's newsletter https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
May 10th, 2022 - 7,223 views
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/RFK-Jr-Enters-The-Viral-Existence-Debate:0
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Comment: 'RFK jr also believes in Co2 caused climate change which is also based on fraudulent pseudoscience like virology. here's a good video on that https://youtu.be/n-W76C0kkwc'
RFK Jr has been a tireless campaigner in warning the public about the problems of vaccines.
However, with regards to the viral existence problem, he has been reluctant to get involved.
Let's find out what happened when he was drawn into the debate in a recent Q&A session...
To listen to RFK's original Q&A session with Eric Coppolino ?? https://chironreturn.org/rfk-jr-acknowledges-controversy-over-existence-of-sars-cov-2-and-of-all-viruses/
Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
2. Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/
3. “Warning Signs You’ve Been Tricked By Virologists”: https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/warning-signs-youve-been-tricked-by-virologists/
4. “The Viral Challenge letter”: https://kevinpcorbett.com/coronahysteria/viral-challenge-letter-to-british-prime-minister.html
5. “The COVID ‘Sceptics’ Who Spread Viral Dogma”: https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/the-covid-sceptics-who-spread-viral-dogma/
6. The Real Anthony Fauci: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-the-real-anthony-fauci-record-smashing-bestseller/
7. “HIV – a virus like no other” - The Perth Group: http://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf
8. “For the First Time, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Publicly Acknowledges Controversy Over Existence of SARS-CoV-2 — and of All Viruses”: https://chironreturn.org/rfk-jr-acknowledges-controversy-over-existence-of-sars-cov-2-and-of-all-viruses/
(Transcript: https://audio.pwfm.tech/documents/rfk-transcript.pdf
)
9. Christine Massey - SARS-CoV-2 Freedom of Information project: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
10. Appeal to Popularity Fallacy: http://fallacyoftheweek.professorsykes.com/fallacy-types/appeal-to-popularity/
11. AIDSTruth: “Our work is done”: https://web.archive.org/web/20210812015952/https://www.aidstruth.org/2015/08/10/aidstruth-our-work-is-done/
12. ViroLIEgy - List of websites questioning viral theory: https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call/
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
----
Dr Sam Bailey - 84 subs.
Published May 10, 2022
7 Views
https://rumble.com/v148vps-rfk-jr.-enters-the-viral-existence-debate.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1577955
To watch the full video https://drsambailey.com/videos/rfk-jr-enters-the-viral-existence-debate/
Get Sam's newsletter https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
May 10th, 2022 - 7,223 views
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/RFK-Jr-Enters-The-Viral-Existence-Debate:0
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
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