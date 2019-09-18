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Fractal Woman - The Universe Is Best Described In Relation To Change
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45 views • September 18, 2019
Fractal Woman gives the best way to describe the universe, and that is when it is described in relation to CHANGE.
https://spellsoftruth.blog/
Equilibrium: That which is unchanging, aka constant.
Change: Loss of equilibrium/balance. Change is built into the universal program/system.
Inertia: resistance to change.
Entropy: irreversible change.
Time: emergent property of entropic/irreversible change.
Evolution: continuous, entropic/irreversible change over time.
Iteration: the agent of entropic/irreversible change, always generates something new.
Oscillation: regular/repeating change.
Motivation: desire for change.
Instinct: reaction to change, especially sudden change.
Realism: realization that change exists.
Existentialism: the will to manifest change.
Life: entropic/irreversible, unknowable, continous change.
Death: loss of entropic/irreversible, unknowable, continuous change.
Suffering: unwillingness to accept change
https://spellsoftruth.blog/
Equilibrium: That which is unchanging, aka constant.
Change: Loss of equilibrium/balance. Change is built into the universal program/system.
Inertia: resistance to change.
Entropy: irreversible change.
Time: emergent property of entropic/irreversible change.
Evolution: continuous, entropic/irreversible change over time.
Iteration: the agent of entropic/irreversible change, always generates something new.
Oscillation: regular/repeating change.
Motivation: desire for change.
Instinct: reaction to change, especially sudden change.
Realism: realization that change exists.
Existentialism: the will to manifest change.
Life: entropic/irreversible, unknowable, continous change.
Death: loss of entropic/irreversible, unknowable, continuous change.
Suffering: unwillingness to accept change
Keywords
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