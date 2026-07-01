Celebrating 25 Years of Health with Bryana Burken, PharmD, RPh

What does it take to build a healthcare business that has served guests for 25 years? In this special episode, Bryana Burken, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, shares the story behind the pharmacy’s journey, the lessons learned along the way, and the principles that continue to guide its mission today.

Bryana discusses how Physicians Preference Pharmacy began in 2001 with a focus on helping guests achieve more consistent results from hormone therapy through quality, precision, and individualized care. She explains the pharmacy’s commitment to personalized medicine, the importance of the patient-provider-pharmacist relationship, and the extensive quality control measures used to ensure compounded medications meet strict standards. The episode also highlights the pharmacy’s growth beyond bioidentical hormones into areas such as immune support, longevity, skincare, thyroid health, and other customized therapies.

Bryana shares why personalized healthcare, exceptional guest service, and a commitment to addressing root causes rather than simply managing symptoms remain central to the pharmacy’s mission. Most importantly, she reflects on the guests, practitioners, and families who have made the past 25 years possible and looks ahead to the future of personalized wellness.

Visit www.house.gov and enter your zip code to find your U.S. Representative. CALL the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your Representative to ask them to support H.R. 8630, the Protecting Equal Access to Thyroid Act of 2026.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To learn more about Physicians Preference Pharmacy, please visit https://physicianspreferencerx.com/

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, Hormones, Health, and Happiness, call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!