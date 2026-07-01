BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Celebrating 25 Years of Health with Bryana Burken, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
69 views • 4 days ago

What does it take to build a healthcare business that has served guests for 25 years? In this special episode, Bryana Burken, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, shares the story behind the pharmacy’s journey, the lessons learned along the way, and the principles that continue to guide its mission today.

Bryana discusses how Physicians Preference Pharmacy began in 2001 with a focus on helping guests achieve more consistent results from hormone therapy through quality, precision, and individualized care. She explains the pharmacy’s commitment to personalized medicine, the importance of the patient-provider-pharmacist relationship, and the extensive quality control measures used to ensure compounded medications meet strict standards. The episode also highlights the pharmacy’s growth beyond bioidentical hormones into areas such as immune support, longevity, skincare, thyroid health, and other customized therapies.

Bryana shares why personalized healthcare, exceptional guest service, and a commitment to addressing root causes rather than simply managing symptoms remain central to the pharmacy’s mission. Most importantly, she reflects on the guests, practitioners, and families who have made the past 25 years possible and looks ahead to the future of personalized wellness.

Visit www.house.gov and enter your zip code to find your U.S. Representative. CALL the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your Representative to ask them to support H.R. 8630, the Protecting Equal Access to Thyroid Act of 2026.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To learn more about Physicians Preference Pharmacy, please visit https://physicianspreferencerx.com/

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, Hormones, Health, and Happiness, call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthpharmacyhormone therapywellness revolutionbryana burken
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Psoriasis Severity Linked to Specific Sleep Disturbances, Not Total Sleep Time

Study: Psoriasis Severity Linked to Specific Sleep Disturbances, Not Total Sleep Time

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Lifestyle Interventions Outperform Drugs Alone for Childhood Obesity

Study: Lifestyle Interventions Outperform Drugs Alone for Childhood Obesity

Petra Stone
Creatine Shows Mixed Results as Potential Depression Treatment, Researchers Say

Creatine Shows Mixed Results as Potential Depression Treatment, Researchers Say

Edison Reed
Six Exercises To Strengthen Weak Pelvic Floor Muscles, From An Occupational Therapist

Six Exercises To Strengthen Weak Pelvic Floor Muscles, From An Occupational Therapist

Petra Stone
Six Gut-Healthy Snack Alternatives to Yogurt, According to a Dietitian

Six Gut-Healthy Snack Alternatives to Yogurt, According to a Dietitian

Coco Somers
Why combining turmeric with these five supplements could transform your health

Why combining turmeric with these five supplements could transform your health

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy