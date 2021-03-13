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Rep Pressley discussing HR 1 with Beavis and Butthead
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41 views • March 13, 2021
Representative Pressley wants to lower the voting age to 16 years via HR 1.
Beavis and Butthead think it's a great idea.
Beavis and Butthead think it's a great idea.
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