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Last Time Pope Francis Called For An End To Violence In The Ukraine Doves Released At Vatican Were Attacked By Crow And Seagull(2014)
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337 views • March 13, 2022
Jan 27, 2014
At the Vatican, Pope Francis called for an end to violence in the Ukraine before releasing two white doves as a symbol of peace. Moments later, a black crow and a seagull attacked the doves in front of the horrified crowd. Charlie Rose reports.
At the Vatican, Pope Francis called for an end to violence in the Ukraine before releasing two white doves as a symbol of peace. Moments later, a black crow and a seagull attacked the doves in front of the horrified crowd. Charlie Rose reports.
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