[Forwarded from Martin Costello News]





Check out the FRIGHTENING levels of non-ionizing radiation being emitted from electric cars in the name of ‘saving the planet’.





The health effects of this are unknown because it has never been properly researched yet they are rolling this out in the most RECKLESS fashion!





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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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