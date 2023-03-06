P.1 My organic turmeric powering along, and producing beautiful flowers as a bonus. MVI_0022

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f1fee990-7396-433c-bef7-b752757ff00a

I cannot overestimate the value of turmeric in your survival garden, if you have the climate to grow it. Or try a pot indoors by a window sill if your growing season is too short. And this gift from nature also produces delightful flowers, to add to its long list of health and medicinal benefits.