Proclamation: Seven Year Tribulation about to Start 02/29/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 18 hours ago

Today Pastor Stan shares a new Angel Visitation from Vicki Parnell where a Proclamation is made from Angel Gabriel that the Tribulation is about to begin. Pastor Stan also teaches on the First and Second War in Heaven, and finally how Lucifer will possess the Body of the Antichrist.

tribulationwar in heavenproclamationprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanabout to startsever year tribulation

