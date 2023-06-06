UBI BAD (ie. Bug In Base) Part 1

On UBI, after quitting working for the healthcare system during Covid scamdemic. UBI comes from Provincial Government in Québec.



Ufile Turbotax, requires one-time input of all personal info (name, address, DOB, etc...). Then, with just a few clicks, Turbotax can log into the government system, download UBI receipts, and generate a tax return. It can also send the tax return back to the government, and generate a confirmation of receipt of the filled tax return. Simplest tax returning ever, dare I say? I said it.

The $1500/month UBI, along with 100$ provincial (monthly) and $100 federal (quarterly) tax credits, are what will be used to build a bug in base, here in Québec.





Base Autonome Durable (BAD) -- 5 Part series

Part 1 - BAD Financing In

Part 2 - BAD Financing Out

Part 3 - Permaculture Fortress

Part 4 - Outposts and Allies

Part 5 - Wilderness Opportunities