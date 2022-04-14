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FORKED TONGUE
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96 views • April 14, 2022
Show 23: The serpents running this world speak with Forked Tongues. Tonight a little bit about everything we are dealing with today. Including the venom vaccine connection in Gematria. Also includes an exorcism story concerning an NIV bible, and Jezebels is alive and well among us.
Main website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
The audio version of the shows: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Main website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
The audio version of the shows: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
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