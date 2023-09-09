Create New Account
My favourite 4 push-up variations #carnivore vs blood cancer
channel image
DC Learning to Live
11 Subscribers
45 views
Published 21 hours ago


50 yr old carnivore, I like combining various calisthenics with weights, today I did my favourite 4 push-up variations before my chest and abb work out. 3x max rep sets for all 4. This pre-fatigues my weights work out but that was the idea for today.



Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation


https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet


Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011


https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW


Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/





