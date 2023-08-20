El Salvador Day 3

Day 3 in El Salvador consisted of going to the Bitcoin Embassy to See Jeremy of Escape to El Salvador to discuss our options with moving to El Salvador permanently. It was a great talk. Then we went for lunch in downtown San Salvador and went to see the Cathedral there as well as a church called Iglesia El Rosario which I had been calling, the church that is ugly on the outside and beautiful on the inside, it did not disappoint. Then we stopped by Dollarcity on the way back to our AirBnB.
