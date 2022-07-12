Four Potential Scenarios that Explain Donald Trump’s Ridiculous RINO Endorsements

Donald Trump has been pissing off his base of supporters as of late. His continued promotion of vaccines makes many, myself included, question his true understanding of the strategy by globalist powers-that-be. Then you come to his repeated endorsement of RINO candidates. These two issues have really been causing America First patriots to scratch their heads. What the heck is going on?





This clip is from a recent episode of The Breakdown with Jeff Dornik. To catch the full episode and the entire library of live and on-demand shows from strong conservatives such as Teddy Daniels, Dr Mark Sherwood, Kandiss Taylor, Matt Couch, Chad Caton and more, head on over to https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe and use code JEFF for 25% of the FFTV subscription.