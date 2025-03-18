Almost Monday’s Cole Clisby - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Cole Clisby, guitarist of the indie pop band, Almost Monday, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Dive Tour. Almost Monday is currently supporting the deluxe edition of their newest album, DIVE.





Fender Telecaster Deluxe - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXEZ39

Fender Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bONrJb

Elixir NanoWeb Coated Strings (10-46) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6ydQLb

Kemper Profiler Stage Floorboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JZqWk

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPj9ky

Boss LS-2 Line Selector Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOVPg7

Dunlop Jazz III 1.14mm Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqbPAb

Ultimate Ears UE 7 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MABvz2





Film Date - January 31, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL





00:00 Introduction

00:20 Guitars

03:04 Pedals & Amp Profiler

05:09 Picks & In-Ears





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





