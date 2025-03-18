BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Almost Monday’s Cole Clisby - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560
1 month ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Cole Clisby, guitarist of the indie pop band, Almost Monday, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Dive Tour. Almost Monday is currently supporting the deluxe edition of their newest album, DIVE.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Telecaster Deluxe - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXEZ39

Fender Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bONrJb

Elixir NanoWeb Coated Strings (10-46) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6ydQLb

Kemper Profiler Stage Floorboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JZqWk

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vPj9ky

Boss LS-2 Line Selector Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOVPg7

Dunlop Jazz III 1.14mm Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqbPAb

Ultimate Ears UE 7 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MABvz2


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 31, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH ALMOST MONDAY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/almostmonday

Instagram - https://instagram.com/almostmonday

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ALMOSTMONDAYY


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:20 Guitars

03:04 Pedals & Amp Profiler

05:09 Picks & In-Ears


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


digital tour busgear mastersalmost mondayalmost monday digital tour busalmost monday gear mastersalmost monday gearalmost monday rigalmost monday interviewalmost monday bandalmost monday musicalmost monday indie popalmost monday indie rockhollywood recordscole clisby guitaristcole clisby guitarcole clisby guitar playercole clisby pedalboardalmost monday guitaristalmost monday guitaralmost monday guitar playeralmost monday pedalboard
00:00Introduction

00:20Guitars

03:04Pedals & Amp Profiler

05:09Picks & In-Ears

