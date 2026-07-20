Neil Oliver compares voting to a toy steering wheel given to a child - it provides the illusion of control while the real direction of travel is controlled elsewhere.



"It's humiliating and embarrassing to admit that you've been gulled by a fiction. But once enough people realise it, then effectively the lights in the theatre - to mix the metaphor - come on, and you realise that you're just looking at actors on a stage... and you can see the strings, and the trap doors, and the badly painted sets."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

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