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Neil Oliver compares voting to a toy steering wheel given to a child - it provides the illusion of control while the real direction of travel is controlled elsewhere.
"It's humiliating and embarrassing to admit that you've been gulled by a fiction. But once enough people realise it, then effectively the lights in the theatre - to mix the metaphor - come on, and you realise that you're just looking at actors on a stage... and you can see the strings, and the trap doors, and the badly painted sets."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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