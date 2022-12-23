Situation Update, Dec 23, 2022 - Mass chicken culling based on "influenza" excuse just another attack on the FOOD SUPPLY

0:00 Intro

3:35 FTX

19:33 Canada

25:33 Horrific Joke

32:00 Mass Chicken Culling





- Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas

- Breaking down the total junk science fraud of the claim that unvaxxed are "bad drivers"

- Almost HALF the people involved in "car accidents" were unvaxxed PEDESTRIANS or passengers!

- Canadian government uses Santa Claus psyop to terrorize children if they aren't vaccinated

- Egg prices set to explode yet again as mass culling of chickens accelerates

- WSJ admits that a single "positive" influenza test (PCR fraud) results in mass culling

- After millions of chickens are killed, USDA announces "millions dead from outbreak"

- The chickens are all vaccinated, too, so how are they getting sick if vaccines work?

- If "wild birds" are making chickens sick, why aren't my own chickens dying constantly from sickness?

- It's all a coordinated attack on the food supply to create scarcity and food #inflation

- Coal is now the top energy source in the world





