WHO Director Says Covid Boosters Are Being Used to “Kill Children” in Slip-Up During Press Conference



The World Health Organization’s (WHO) radical Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, set off a firestorm earlier this week when he mistakenly said the Covid-19 booster shots are being used to “kill children.”



During a press conference on Monday in Geneva, Ghebreyesus experienced an inadvertent Freudian slip as he talked up the threat of the omicron variant and pushed the experimental vaccines.



When speaking about achieving vaccine “equity” in underdeveloped nations, and stressing the need to focus on administering the booster to the elderly and most vulnerable first, Ghebreyesus accidentally said the quiet part out loud.



“We need to always put the equity issue into that factor. Because unless we try to vaccinate the unvaccinated, especially that we are missing because of equity problems, we may not get the desired outcome. It’s not just about booster issues. For instance, some countries are doing boosters very aggressively, while their hospitals are filled with people who are not vaccinated…



…So if it’s [the Covid-19 vaccine and booster] going to be used it’s better to focus on those groups of severe illness and death, rather as we see some countries are using to give boosters to kill children – this is not right.”