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The Universal Antidote - MMS Documentary (2021)
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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2325 views • July 25, 2021
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide (MMS). NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications.

The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.

* Download the reference guidebook:
http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guidebook

*Source: https://theuniversalantidote.com/

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
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healthmmschlorine dioxidehealingcurediseasemiracle mineral solutionfree2shine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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