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The New Economy Model
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20 views • April 30, 2021
Microsoft patent 060606 crypto currency system using body activity sata which is based on human behavior and willingness to submit to version of black beerus 15 million merits using food, water, shelter and other essentials as a weapon of enforcement of the new economic system basically do what we want and get rewarded score and get more access to things you need to survive or go against what we want and get penalized.
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