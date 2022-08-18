How Joy-ology Helps People #shorts

"Here’s a guaranteed way to encourage trust and vulnerability from anyone! In this video, multi award-winning speaker and author Pat Armitstead discusses how using your good nature and humor can help you build a relationship and encourage trust with someone. 👈

According to Pat, people are more likely to feel REASSURED when the person approaching them is able to effectively use humor during their interactions. 🙌

Do you agree with Pat? Type YES in the comments if you agree.