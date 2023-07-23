Game-Changer Alert: Federal Reserve to Embrace Ripple's XRP or Stellar's XLM?

The Fed is considering using $XRP & $XLM blockchain technology for instant payments!
This could be a major breakthrough for the adoption of #blockchain technology in the #financialindustry.
#FedNow #ripple #stellar
This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.
