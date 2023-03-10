Here’s the Importance of Microbes in Food Production and Consumption

Did you know that we have approximately the same number of microbes on and in our bodies as we do human cells? 👀

In this video, Chris Rinke, an ARC Future Fellow and Senior Lecturer at the Australian Centre for Ecogenomics (ACE), University of Queeensland, Australia talks about microbes.

These microbes play a crucial role in our digestion, making it possible for us to break down certain substances like fiber.

And it's not just in our bodies - the FOOD we eat is also heavily influenced by microbes. 🧀

Without these tiny organisms, our bodies wouldn't be able to function as efficiently as they do.

Click https://researchers.uq.edu.au/researcher/11449 to learn more about Dr. Rinke and his work!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C