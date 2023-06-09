USS Liberty Remembered: Part 2

Today is Part 2 of our special presentation: The USS Liberty Remembered.





We released Sacrificing Liberty in August 2020. To kick off the premier of the 4-part docuseries, we held a private screening for members of the USS Liberty Veterans Association. It was a honor to host the men here for 2 days and give them the respect and appreciation they deserve but never received from the US government.





Prior to Sacrificing Liberty, no other film about the USS Liberty was devoted to the recording the words of the men themselves who survived that horrible experience. That’s why Sacrificing Liberty is a film with historical value. There’s nothing like it anywhere. To this day, the US government and news media are still covering up the truth about the attack on the ship. What’s up with secrecy? What is Washington hiding? I’ll let you make your own conclusion after watching the film.





You can watch the four one-hour films at SacrificingLiberty.com. The flim series is available for immediate streaming or you can purchase a set of DVDs. Invite your friends to watch it with you.





Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart are here to recall that memorable two-night event in 2020 when the survivors of the USS Liberty came to Vero Beach to see the film.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/09/23





Watch part one - https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/134e0370-454a-49af-b5a2-cc204c0295b2





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf