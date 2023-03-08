Mass protest held in Thessaloniki as people seek justice for train-crash victims
Thousands took to the streets of Thessaloniki to demand justice for those killed in a train collision last week. Workers across the country also staged a one-day walkout, blaming underinvestment in railways and a shortage of staff for the disaster.
The collision involving a passenger train and a freight train took place on February 28, leaving 57 people dead and dozens injured.
