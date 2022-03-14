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VN Taiwan, More Biolabs, J6 Pelosi, Desantis Warning, Ban Russia Virtue, Zuckerberg & Zelensky 3.14
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• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
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• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
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Is Taiwan Next? China Warns of ‘worst Consequences’ to Any Nation That Supports the Taiwan Military
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Russia Ups Their Accusations – Blames Deadly Outbreak of Swine Flu in Ukraine That Killed 364 People on Us-funded Biolabs
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/14/russia-ups-their-accusations-blames-deadly-outbreak-of-swine-flu-in-ukraine-that-killed-364-people-on-us-funded-biolabs/
Joe Crushes American Energy While Hunter Gets Rich From Chinese Fossil Fuels
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/14/joe-crushes-american-energy-while-hunter-gets-rich-from-chinese-fossil-fuels/
Justin
Pelosi Refuses to Hand Over Emails and Videos from Jan 6 Claiming “Sovereign Immunity”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/pelosi-refusing-hand-emails-videos-jan-6-claiming-sovereign-immunity/
How Early Life Experiences May Affect Brain Wiring
https://neurosciencenews.com/experience-acetylcholine-neurodevelopment-20160/
China Amplifies Russian Claims About Secretive US Bio-Weapons Research in Ukraine
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/china-amplifies-russian-claims-about-secretive-us-bio-weapons-research-in-ukraine/
The Biden Administration May Protect a Corrupt Bank Linked to Russian Oligarchs
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2022/03/joe-biden-pensions-credit-suisse-crime-russia
Rapidfire
Thailand Pays out $45 Million to 15,933 People Following Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reactions
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/14/thailand-pays-out-45-million-to-15933-people-following-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/
DeSantis Warns Dems Will “Reimpose” COVID Restrictions After Midterms
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/desantis-warns-dems-will-reimpose-covid-restrictions-midterms/
“F**king Disgraceful” – Donald Trump Jr. Responds to America’s Two-Tiered Judicial System after Rapists Are Sentenced to Probation While Peaceful Trump-Supporters Rot in Jail
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/fking-disgraceful-donald-trump-jr-responds-americas-two-tiered-judicial-system-rapists-sentenced-probation-peaceful-trump-supporters-rot-jail/
Transgender Serial Killer Shopped at 99 Cent Store with Murder Victim’s Dismembered Leg (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/transgender-serial-killer-shopped-99-cent-store-murder-victims-dismembered-leg-video/
CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report Reveals 31% Vaccine Effectiveness to Kids 5 -11 After Receiving 2 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/cdcs-morbidity-mortality-weekly-report-reveals-31-vaccine-effectiveness-kids-5-11-receiving-2-doses-pfizer-vaccine/
Deaths represent 1.3% of side effects reported for COVID vaccines: peer-reviewed CDC study
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/deaths-represent-13-side-effects-reported-covid-vaccines-peer-reviewed?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Actor Jussie Smollett In Psychiatric Ward, Brother Says
https://conservativebrief.com/actor-61071/
Canadian Orchestra Cancels Russian Pianist Despite Him Publicly Opposing Putin
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/canadian-orchestra-cancels-russian-pianist-despite-him-publicly-opposing-putin/
Zelensky Thanks Zuckerberg For Helping Him Win the Propaganda War
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/zelensky-thanks-zuckerberg-for-helping-him-win-the-propaganda-war/
Rand Paul Introducing ‘Fauci Amendment’ To Prevent ‘Health Dictatorship’
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/rand-paul-introducing-fauci-amendment-to-prevent-health-dictatorship/
PRE-CRIME IS HERE: Proposed Canadian bill criminalizes merely THINKING about posting hate speech
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-11-canada-bill-hate-speech-reported-before-happening.html
Biden Family Business Tied to $Trillions in Lithium Acquired by China through U.S. Afghanistan Withdrawal
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PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
• BUY NOW • https://emfharmonized.com/#a_aid=61faf4784eab3 << CLICK HERE
- Supports: Reduces Stress, Improved Circulation, Reducing Body Pain, Improved Sleep, and much more!
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
Is Taiwan Next? China Warns of ‘worst Consequences’ to Any Nation That Supports the Taiwan Military
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/13/is-taiwan-next-china-warns-of-worst-consequences-to-any-nation-that-supports-the-taiwan-military/
Russia Ups Their Accusations – Blames Deadly Outbreak of Swine Flu in Ukraine That Killed 364 People on Us-funded Biolabs
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/14/russia-ups-their-accusations-blames-deadly-outbreak-of-swine-flu-in-ukraine-that-killed-364-people-on-us-funded-biolabs/
Joe Crushes American Energy While Hunter Gets Rich From Chinese Fossil Fuels
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/14/joe-crushes-american-energy-while-hunter-gets-rich-from-chinese-fossil-fuels/
Justin
Pelosi Refuses to Hand Over Emails and Videos from Jan 6 Claiming “Sovereign Immunity”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/pelosi-refusing-hand-emails-videos-jan-6-claiming-sovereign-immunity/
How Early Life Experiences May Affect Brain Wiring
https://neurosciencenews.com/experience-acetylcholine-neurodevelopment-20160/
China Amplifies Russian Claims About Secretive US Bio-Weapons Research in Ukraine
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/china-amplifies-russian-claims-about-secretive-us-bio-weapons-research-in-ukraine/
The Biden Administration May Protect a Corrupt Bank Linked to Russian Oligarchs
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2022/03/joe-biden-pensions-credit-suisse-crime-russia
Rapidfire
Thailand Pays out $45 Million to 15,933 People Following Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reactions
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/14/thailand-pays-out-45-million-to-15933-people-following-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/
DeSantis Warns Dems Will “Reimpose” COVID Restrictions After Midterms
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/desantis-warns-dems-will-reimpose-covid-restrictions-midterms/
“F**king Disgraceful” – Donald Trump Jr. Responds to America’s Two-Tiered Judicial System after Rapists Are Sentenced to Probation While Peaceful Trump-Supporters Rot in Jail
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/fking-disgraceful-donald-trump-jr-responds-americas-two-tiered-judicial-system-rapists-sentenced-probation-peaceful-trump-supporters-rot-jail/
Transgender Serial Killer Shopped at 99 Cent Store with Murder Victim’s Dismembered Leg (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/transgender-serial-killer-shopped-99-cent-store-murder-victims-dismembered-leg-video/
CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report Reveals 31% Vaccine Effectiveness to Kids 5 -11 After Receiving 2 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/cdcs-morbidity-mortality-weekly-report-reveals-31-vaccine-effectiveness-kids-5-11-receiving-2-doses-pfizer-vaccine/
Deaths represent 1.3% of side effects reported for COVID vaccines: peer-reviewed CDC study
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/deaths-represent-13-side-effects-reported-covid-vaccines-peer-reviewed?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Actor Jussie Smollett In Psychiatric Ward, Brother Says
https://conservativebrief.com/actor-61071/
Canadian Orchestra Cancels Russian Pianist Despite Him Publicly Opposing Putin
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/canadian-orchestra-cancels-russian-pianist-despite-him-publicly-opposing-putin/
Zelensky Thanks Zuckerberg For Helping Him Win the Propaganda War
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/zelensky-thanks-zuckerberg-for-helping-him-win-the-propaganda-war/
Rand Paul Introducing ‘Fauci Amendment’ To Prevent ‘Health Dictatorship’
https://summit.news/2022/03/14/rand-paul-introducing-fauci-amendment-to-prevent-health-dictatorship/
PRE-CRIME IS HERE: Proposed Canadian bill criminalizes merely THINKING about posting hate speech
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-11-canada-bill-hate-speech-reported-before-happening.html
Biden Family Business Tied to $Trillions in Lithium Acquired by China through U.S. Afghanistan Withdrawal
Our Latest Interviews:
#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
https://youtu.be/4pUMsOKn9AE
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
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