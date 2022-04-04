Russian Missiles Strike on Ukrainian Fuel Storage Facility

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04/03/2022 CNN correspondent Mr.Ed Lavandera: A fuel storage facility in the city of Odessa,Ukraine was attacked by multiple Russian missiles, and the impact of the hit was felt for several minutes as these missiles landed on the fuel storage facility.