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Benghazi Whistleblowers – The story behind the cover-up - CTM #670
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79 views • October 18, 2020
https://caravantomidnight.com/james-j...
We are whistleblowers as eye witnesses to the war crimes committed in Libya by Hillary Clinton. We are the official spokespersons for the tribes of Libya and have given actionable intelligence on the ground in Libya to the DIA who agent (Eric Maddox) was in our home many times. We have also had the FBI and CIA in our home (the CIA was brought into our home by Glenn Becks production company “The Blaze”) The CIA lady told us if we did not shut up about Libya we would have no life, at that point we went public. We brought back from Libya with us, 2 Gb of proof of the war crimes committed by Clinton and her NATO partners. We have proof that the Libyan war was started by a lie and was a false flag. We also know that Clinton and Obama have been supplying the terrorists in Libya with arms, money and mercenaries since 2011. We stay in touch daily with the tribes of Libya.
Subscribe to the John B Wells show on Caravan to Midnight today for the truth behind the headlines - Only $5 per month.
We are sensitive to the expectations of our audience and remain faithful to our mandate to provide educational, cultural and informational programs independent of commercial obligations or influence.
http://caravantomidnight.com/ctm-memb...
Former Host of Coast To Coast AM John B Wells is now in control on Caravan To Midnight & Ark Midnight
Executive producer
John B. Wells
Category
News & Politics
We are whistleblowers as eye witnesses to the war crimes committed in Libya by Hillary Clinton. We are the official spokespersons for the tribes of Libya and have given actionable intelligence on the ground in Libya to the DIA who agent (Eric Maddox) was in our home many times. We have also had the FBI and CIA in our home (the CIA was brought into our home by Glenn Becks production company “The Blaze”) The CIA lady told us if we did not shut up about Libya we would have no life, at that point we went public. We brought back from Libya with us, 2 Gb of proof of the war crimes committed by Clinton and her NATO partners. We have proof that the Libyan war was started by a lie and was a false flag. We also know that Clinton and Obama have been supplying the terrorists in Libya with arms, money and mercenaries since 2011. We stay in touch daily with the tribes of Libya.
Subscribe to the John B Wells show on Caravan to Midnight today for the truth behind the headlines - Only $5 per month.
We are sensitive to the expectations of our audience and remain faithful to our mandate to provide educational, cultural and informational programs independent of commercial obligations or influence.
http://caravantomidnight.com/ctm-memb...
Former Host of Coast To Coast AM John B Wells is now in control on Caravan To Midnight & Ark Midnight
Executive producer
John B. Wells
Category
News & Politics
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