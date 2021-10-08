Vaccine contains Fetal tissue, tracking device, causes CANCER - Doctors all say it's a MURDER WEAPON

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More and more information is leaking out every day and it's frightening to think there are people this evil living amongst us who want you DEAD.
This covid vaccine has been in the making for decades.
Not only does it contain Graphene Oxide cause your blood to clot, it also contains fetal tissue from dead babies and a Tracking device.
This vaccine is causing Cancer in millions and doctors around the world are standing up and screaming out ....This is Nothing but a MURDER WEAPON.
Mirrored - wil paranormal