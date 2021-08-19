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10 INDISPUTABLE POINTS on the 2020 Election That Argue for Audits from Lindell's Cyber Symposium
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70 views • August 19, 2021
Cap. (Ret.) Seth Keshel presents the facts from an article in the Western Journal he recently collaborated with Gen (Ret.) Michal Flynn to produce. Using public sources of data, this former intelligence officer and statistician makes a compelling case that the reported results do not match established historical trends. This information was broadcast on 11 August, 2021 as part of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium. Thank you to Seth Keshel, Mike Flynn, and Mike Lindell for making this information public.
Article can be read here: https://www.westernjournal.com/gen-flynn-exclusive-10-indisputable-facts-2020-election-argue-audits/
Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
https://t.me/LAAuditChat
https://t.me/LAAuditNews
Article can be read here: https://www.westernjournal.com/gen-flynn-exclusive-10-indisputable-facts-2020-election-argue-audits/
Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
https://t.me/LAAuditChat
https://t.me/LAAuditNews
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