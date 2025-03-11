BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
King Buffalo’s Sean McVay - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560
12 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Sean McVay, guitarist/vocalist of the heavy psychedelic rock band, King Buffalo, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Jr Parks. King Buffalo is currently supporting their newest single, Balrog.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Warmoth Hybrid Telecaster - https://warmoth.com/guitar-bodies/hybrid-tele

Bare Knuckle Mule Pickups - https://tidd.ly/3FgvJKL

Tunematic Bridge - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzyQkO

Warmoth Stratocaster - https://warmoth.com/guitar-bodies/stratocaster

Schaller 3D-6 Bridge - https://tidd.ly/3Dp4xZG

D'Addario NYXL Strings (10-46) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LEmxQ

Whirlwind Orange Box Phaser - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jemNDa

Peterson StroboStomp HD - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55nWmD

Fulltone OCD - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOebYQ

Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini (TS Mini) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnPNe4

Analog Man Mini Buffer - https://www.buyanalogman.com/Analog_Man_Buffer_Pedal_p/am-buffer.htm

Stomp Under Foot Silverfish Fuzz - https://stompunderfoot.com/shop-1

Saturnworks True Bypass Looper - https://tidd.ly/3Dp9cuG

Boss RV-6 Digital Reverb - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yE0X3

Strymon Timeline - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2adoXG

Vox V847 Wah - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGbAay

Fender Hot Rod DeVille Michael Landau Signature Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MAbPjN

Vox AC30 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOGLbZ

Keith McMillen 12 Step MIDI Foot Controller - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzyQNO

Korg MicroKorg Synth - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZebO


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 26, 2025

Location - Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH KING BUFFALO:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/kingbuffaloband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/kingbuffaloband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/kingbuffaloband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:23 Guitars

02:53 Pedalboard

08:34 Amplifier

10:26 Synth/Etc.


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
psychedelic rockdigital tour busgear mastersking buffaloking buffalo digital tour busking buffalo gear mastersking buffalo gearking buffalo rigking buffalo interviewking buffalo bandking buffalo musicking buffalo psychedelic rockking buffalo heavy rocksean mcvay guitaristsean mcvay guitar playersean mcvay guitarsean mcvay pedalboardsean mcvayking buffalo guitaristking buffalo guitar playerking buffalo guitarking buffalo pedalboard
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:23Guitars

02:53Pedalboard

08:34Amplifier

10:26Synth/Etc.

