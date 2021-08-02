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Dr. Robert Malone, el Inventor de la Tecnología ARNm: "DEBEMOS FRENAR LA CAMPAÑA DE VACUNACIÓN"
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90 views • August 02, 2021
Subtítulos en español por @FLC (Frotando la Costumbre).
Entrevista al Dr. Robert Malone, creador de la tecnología de las "vacunas" ARNm, en la que advierte sobre las mentiras del Dr. Fauci, los peligros de la mejora dependiente de anticuerpos (ADE) y la verdadera causa de las mutaciones del supuesto virus nunca aislado.
Entrevista al Dr. Robert Malone, creador de la tecnología de las "vacunas" ARNm, en la que advierte sobre las mentiras del Dr. Fauci, los peligros de la mejora dependiente de anticuerpos (ADE) y la verdadera causa de las mutaciones del supuesto virus nunca aislado.
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