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World Emergency Alert! Satanic Planned Mega Tsunami Wave from Spanish Canary Island La Palma [23.10.2021]
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461 views • October 24, 2021
World Newsdesk 22 October 2021 Updated 1:53 PM (See Bottom):
Evidence That Lapalma Eruption & Earthquakes Are Artificial Attack!
The volcanic eruption which began on the Island of LaPalma in the Canary Islands, Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa seems to be getting some help: artificial help to make it WORSE! Evidence below:
When the Cumbre Viejo volcano on La Palma began erupting on September 10, it immediately became the focus of intense attention because that island is the only place in the world which can generate a Tsunami wave, which is capable of literally destroying the entire east coast of North America.
Computer models showed the tsunami would begin hitting the US east coast within 7 to 8 hours, and would smash almost all the major cities, with a wall of water 30 meters to fifty meters high. That would mean a wave 100-164 FEET tall, lasting 5 to 45 minutes as it flooded 12-15 miles inland.
Source: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
Original title: Emergency Alert for La Palma!!!! Extremely Important!!!! This Video Could Save Millions of Lives
Please go to this link of the emsc yourself and zoom in on La Palma
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Bulletin: evidence that La Palma eruption & earthquakes are artificial attack!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
131,687 Views streamed Live on Oct 23, 2021
Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul & Adrienne
41.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F2IwoaBMdpg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQoLvkXMFFt1mdhRB05HkQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mega+tsunami+wave+from+La+Palma&;t=h_&ia=web
Source on Danish and english incl links as:
- Rockefellers Operation Lock Step
- Fukushima Wayback Machine Jim Stones
- Operation Gladio
- Operation Northwoods
- Operation Ajax
- Gulf of Tonkin
- USS Liberty
Source: https://jfk21.dk/ News-mail, also on english...
https://jfk21.dk/
https://mailchi.mp/jfk21/globalister-har-lavet-jordsklv-p-la-palma-se-bevis?e=97f55270c3
http://us14.forward-to-friend.com/forward?u=ff08c8cc60bdb4f39c3b976fe&;id=4d54f55df4&e=97f55270c3
Evidence That Lapalma Eruption & Earthquakes Are Artificial Attack!
The volcanic eruption which began on the Island of LaPalma in the Canary Islands, Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa seems to be getting some help: artificial help to make it WORSE! Evidence below:
When the Cumbre Viejo volcano on La Palma began erupting on September 10, it immediately became the focus of intense attention because that island is the only place in the world which can generate a Tsunami wave, which is capable of literally destroying the entire east coast of North America.
Computer models showed the tsunami would begin hitting the US east coast within 7 to 8 hours, and would smash almost all the major cities, with a wall of water 30 meters to fifty meters high. That would mean a wave 100-164 FEET tall, lasting 5 to 45 minutes as it flooded 12-15 miles inland.
Source: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
Original title: Emergency Alert for La Palma!!!! Extremely Important!!!! This Video Could Save Millions of Lives
Please go to this link of the emsc yourself and zoom in on La Palma
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Bulletin: evidence that La Palma eruption & earthquakes are artificial attack!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
131,687 Views streamed Live on Oct 23, 2021
Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul & Adrienne
41.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F2IwoaBMdpg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQoLvkXMFFt1mdhRB05HkQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mega+tsunami+wave+from+La+Palma&;t=h_&ia=web
Source on Danish and english incl links as:
- Rockefellers Operation Lock Step
- Fukushima Wayback Machine Jim Stones
- Operation Gladio
- Operation Northwoods
- Operation Ajax
- Gulf of Tonkin
- USS Liberty
Source: https://jfk21.dk/ News-mail, also on english...
https://jfk21.dk/
https://mailchi.mp/jfk21/globalister-har-lavet-jordsklv-p-la-palma-se-bevis?e=97f55270c3
http://us14.forward-to-friend.com/forward?u=ff08c8cc60bdb4f39c3b976fe&;id=4d54f55df4&e=97f55270c3
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