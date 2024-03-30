Create New Account
Published 19 hours ago

Maria crossed the border illegally, since then she worked hard to become an American citizen. She now works on a Navy base and owns her own home.
She opened her home up to Christian & his mother as a safe space for them to land as mom gets on her feet.
We made a surprise visit to Maria's house 2 days before the scheduled wellness check visit.
She graciously allowed us to enter her chaotic home (dinner/bedtime) to sit with her & Christian.
At the conclusion of the visit Lewis & Maria sat together in a moment of prayer.

