BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Idaho Shooter False Flag? The Pattern Is CLEAR—And It Means Trouble. PAY ATTENTION!!
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
643 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
724 views • 1 day ago

New information is coming to light about the Idaho fire sniper case. The suspect is another young, male lone gunman—raising familiar concerns and inconsistencies. There are also some very strange connections to federal agencies, the CIA, and even Israeli intelligence. At the same time, Chinese nationals have been caught smuggling agricultural weapons capable of triggering mass food shortages. Leaked documents have also outlined detailed strategies for taking down the U.S. power grid. These developments suggest that something much larger may be unfolding behind the scenes.


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


Don't miss the Flash Sale! Visit http://chefiq.com and use promo code SETH for 15% off!


Take control of your cellular health today. Go to http://qualialife.com/seth and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.


Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp


Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!


To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.


D.C. politicians are trying to kill American energy tax credits. Gutting these credits = a win for China. Keeping them = win for America. [LINE BREAK] Jobs. Manufacturing. Energy dominance. @realDonaldTrump needs to KEEP these credits and put America first. @built4america is fighting back


For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy