Idaho Shooter False Flag? The Pattern Is CLEAR—And It Means Trouble. PAY ATTENTION!!

New information is coming to light about the Idaho fire sniper case. The suspect is another young, male lone gunman—raising familiar concerns and inconsistencies. There are also some very strange connections to federal agencies, the CIA, and even Israeli intelligence. At the same time, Chinese nationals have been caught smuggling agricultural weapons capable of triggering mass food shortages. Leaked documents have also outlined detailed strategies for taking down the U.S. power grid. These developments suggest that something much larger may be unfolding behind the scenes.





D.C. politicians are trying to kill American energy tax credits. Gutting these credits = a win for China. Keeping them = win for America. [LINE BREAK] Jobs. Manufacturing. Energy dominance. @realDonaldTrump needs to KEEP these credits and put America first. @built4america is fighting back





