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The Volcano Method For Planting Potatoes
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306 views • April 06, 2022
If you are trying to conserve good quality soil & fertilizer consider using the volcano method when planting potatoes.
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Want to see our uncensored videos and the stories Youtube won't let us talk about? Then check out https://odysee.com/@Luptopia
Enter the code luptopia-bonus on the Rewards page under "Custom Code" and you will receive 50 LBC as a bonus. Use this Link to Join Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Luptopia:a
Want to do more? Make a monthly donation at either of these:
Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo
Paypal Donate here. https://paypal.me/LupoTV
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
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