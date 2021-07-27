THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD, ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

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The last time board certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, was in the classroom, he shared the benefits of hydrogen peroxide. As you know, “gremlins” have taken over social media, and all the questions in the comment section during the class were hidden from me. As a result, I was unable to see or ask any of your questions. Since 6/15/21, Dr. Levy’s video has been viewed over 35K times, my YouTube channel deleted the video, and I received my first strike. But that is not going to stop us. Dr. Levy is back to answer all your questions.
Click the links to download Dr. Levy’s eBooks:
Rapid Virus Recovery, No Need To Live In Fear: https://rvr.medfoxpub.com/
Hidden Epidemic: https://hep21.medfoxpub.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **